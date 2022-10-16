Sixers soak up third straight win in WBBL|08

Sydney Sixers have continued their flawless start to Weber WBBL|08, cruising to a 27-run win over Melbourne Stars in Mackay.

After finishing on the bottom of the table and winning just four matches last season, the Sixers are on top of the ladder with a 3-0 record after recording wins over two WBBL|07 finalists in Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers before taking the points against the Stars.

QUICK SINGLE Molineux stars as Renegades beat Strikers in a thriller

Opener Alyssa Healy found form, top-scoring with a 32-ball 43 on a wearing Mackay pitch to lay the foundation for the Sixers’ 6-147.

English opener Bess Heath’s 37 in reply was not enough for the Stars, as Sophie Ecclestone’s excellent weekend continued as she collected 1-16 from her four overs, combining with fellow spinner Ashleigh Gardner (2-19) to restrict their rivals to 9-120.

Kim Garth conjured an early breakthrough when she took a sharp return catch to remove Suzie Bates (4) but Healy settled quickly as she was joined by Ellyse Perry.

Garth plucks a peach off her own bowling

After scores of 0 and 2 in the opening two games, she found the boundary six times but was denied a drought-breaking half-century by national teammate Annabel Sutherland in the 10th over.

Perry worked her way to 28 from 30 balls but couldn’t go on to a third consecutive fifty when Tess Flintoff held onto an athletic diving catch in the deep, then Sutherland’s second saw Gardner bowled for a run-a-ball 24.

The Stars had needed to rebound quickly from their narrow defeat to Brisbane Heat on Saturday evening and English openers Lauren Winfield-Hill and Heath started promisingly, putting on 31 in the four-over powerplay.

But Winfield-Hill couldn’t replicate her 74 from the previous evening, bowled by countrywoman Ecclestone for 20.

Gardner removed rising teenage star Alice Capsey for one, and while Heath lived up to her hard-hitting reputation, finding the boundary six times, her dismissal on 37 left the Stars shaky at 3-74.

Any chance of a successful chase was resting on the shoulders on Annabel Sutherland, but the in-form allrounder never quite got going, the pressure built by the Sixers attack paying off when she holed out to Gardner on the boundary.

Maitlan Brown was on a hat-trick when she removed Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid with consecutive deliveries in the final over, but instead had to settle for three wickets in four balls as she finished with figures of 3-25.

The Stars now travel to Perth where they will play the Scorchers on Thursday, while the Sixers head to Adelaide to meet the Strikers on Friday.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash