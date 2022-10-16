Weber WBBL|08

Sixers soak up third straight win in WBBL|08

Last season's cellar dwellers are on top of the table and flying, with Sophie Ecclestone's strong form continuing in Sunday's comfortable win over Melbourne Stars

Laura Jolly

16 October 2022, 04:40 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo