KFC BBL|10

Sixers through to BBL Final after outclassing Perth

The Sydney Sixers are into the BBL|10 final after cruising past the Perth Scorchers, who slumped to their second straight defeat and face worries Mitch Marsh could be suspended after an on-field outburst

Louis Cameron at Manuka Oval

30 January 2021, 10:57 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

