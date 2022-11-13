Healy heroics inspire incredible Sixers win

Healy hundred powers Sixers to thrilling win

Alyssa Healy’s fifth WBBL century has seen the Sydney Sixers pull off a thrilling final-ball victory over the Perth Scorchers in an instant classic in Melbourne.

After another Beth Mooney (75no off 51) and Marizanne Kapp (68 off 37) special powered the Scorchers to 4-176, Healy hammered an unbeaten 107 off 64 balls to steer her side to a six-wicket victory.

Healy hammers a century in final-ball thriller

With 15 runs needed off the final over, Ashleigh Gardner arrived as a pinch-hitter and smashed back-to-back sixes, but there was another twist in the tail when she was bowled and Erin Burns holed out the next delivery, leaving the Sixers needing two off two.

Nicole Bolton hit a single, then fittingly, Healy smacked a four over cover to seal a memorable victory that extends the Sixers’ lead on top of the WBBL table.

Gardner, Healy ice victory in hectic final over

The Scorchers had applied plenty of pressure on the Sixers’ top-order early and were rewarded with the wicket of Suzie Bates who scratched her way to three off nine deliveries before being dismissed by countrywoman Devine.

At the other end, Healy took her time to settle and at one point was 15 off 21 balls faced.

But in classic Healy fashion, the Australian superstar flipped the switch and smacked 37 runs off her next 17 balls faced, hitting a six off Piepa Cleary to bring up a 38-ball fifty and repeating the dose a ball later.

Déjà vu? Kapp whacks a rapid 68... again!

With Perry only ticking over at a run a ball at the other end, the required run rate was still hovering around 12 an over.

But the Australian pair’s experience shone through as they got creative to find boundaries, and then plundered 29 runs off the two Power Surge overs to leave themselves requiring 20 off 12.

Healy brought up a 61-ball ton with a single, and when Perry holed out a ball later to end their 154-run stand, it brought Ashleigh Gardner to the crease with 19 needed off 10.

Devine’s superb penultimate over went for just five runs and could have had Healy caught twice, as she was dropped on the rope by Alana King and another chance fell just shy of Taneale Peschel.

Healy finished unbeaten on 107 in a knock that featured four sixes and 12 fours.

Run machine Mooney goes big again in Melbourne

Those who had watched the previous day’s clash between the Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades at the same venue could have been forgiven for thinking they were watching a replay during Perth’s batting innings, albeit with magenta subbed in for red.

Chloe Piparo again joined Mooney at the top of the order but her stay was short-lived, bunting a simple return catch to Perry in the second over to depart for four.

Maddy Green (2) was bowled by an excellent swinging delivery from left-armer Lauren Cheatle, and Sophie Devine’s search for form will continue after her stumps were rattled by a perfectly flighted delivery from Gardner.

With the Scorchers 3-50 in the eighth over, Kapp joined Mooney – who had picked up where she left off in her 90 against the Renegades - in the middle.

And just like on Saturday, she quickly went on the attack.

QUICK SINGLE Mott on verge of incredible coaching double

Mooney raced to a 50 off 35 balls and Kapp was hot on her heels, hitting a massive six down the ground to bring up her own half-century off just 25 deliveries.

With the Sixers searching for answers it was the in-form Gardner who again found the solution, with Kapp caught at short fine for 68 off 37 – a near carbon copy of the 68no off 34 she had made the previous morning against the Renegades – ending a 97-run partnership.

Mooney passed 400 runs for the season – maintaining her perfect record of reaching that milestone in all eight editions of the WBBL – on her way to an unbeaten 75 that featured nine fours and two sixes.

Gardner reclaimed the BKT Golden Arm with her 2-30 putting her back on top of the wickets table.

The Sixers head home to host the Brisbane Heat at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday evening, while the Scorchers have six days to cool their heels before they play the Stars at Moe’s Ted Summerton Reserve on Saturday.

