Weber WBBL|08

Healy heroics inspire incredible Sixers win

Alyssa Healy's 107 not out including a boundary to seal victory guided the Sydney Sixers to a remarkable final-ball win over the Perth Scorchers

Laura Jolly at Junction Oval

13 November 2022, 02:34 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

