Gardner stars in Sixers' Sydney Smash win

Sixers cement top spot with Sydney Smash win

It was the Ash Gardner show at North Sydney Oval with the superstar allrounder the main contributor in all facets of the Sixers' 15-run Sydney Smash victory.

Top-scoring with 53, Gardner then finished with 3-22 and a sublime outfield catch to cement her side's spot at the top of the Weber WBBL|08 table.

Lauren Cheatle (3-21 off four) also starred with the ball as the Sixers claimed bragging rights over their crosstown rivals.

The Sixers' innings began horribly when Suzie Bates succumbed to her namesake Sam for just five, before Ellyse Perry (1) also fell victim to the left-armer in the Powerplay.

That brought power-duo Alyssa Healy and Gardner together, with the Australian pair hitting their rhythm early as the scoring rate lifted.

Formidable Gardner posts important fifty

Healy (22) looked poised to make a second significant score in as many matches, before the returning Hannah Darlington crashed into her stumps just before the drinks break.

Gardner (53 off 37) continued to find the boundary and sent a huge six into the crowd to bring up her fifty but was out not long after when Sammy-Jo Johnson took a sharp catch at cover.

The Thunder had restricted their crosstown rivals well, however a two-over stretch that yielded 35 runs for the Sixers boosted their total to what would prove to be a match-winning score.

Nicole Bolton (28) and Maitlan Brown (29 not out) were crucial in those final overs, helping their side post 6-163.

A Lauren Cheatle in-swinger trapped Tammy Beaumont in front to start the Sixers' defence off well, while Gardner deceived the in-form Phoebe Litchfield (11) to dismiss both Thunder openers early.

Experienced duo Rachael Haynes and Johnson joined forces with the aim of resurrecting the Thunder's innings, however Johnson (22) was undone by some more Gardner magic who took a brilliant diving catch to hand Cheatle her second.

Flintoff goes ballistic to record fastest WBBL fifty

Haynes (37 off 29) kept her side in it, but the Thunder captain became Cheatle's third wicket when she failed to clear the rope and was caught by Kate Peterson.

Gardner's second wicket, that of South African Chloe Tyron (32 off 21), signalled the end for the Thunder as they stumbled to 5-113 with less than four overs left.

The Thunder are now languishing in seventh spot on just one win and have a big task ahead of them if they are to qualify for the finals.

Meanwhile, the win was the sixth from seven matches for the Sixers whose big-name stars are making them a force to be reckoned with as the tournament begins to heat up.

