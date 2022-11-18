Weber WBBL|08

Sixers win Sydney smash, lock in WBBL final

Sydney Sixers will host the WBBL|08 final at North Sydney Oval on November 26 and they celebrated with an 18-run win over their cross-town rivals

Laura Jolly

18 November 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

