Sixers win Sydney smash, lock in WBBL final

Gardner-inspired Sixers claim Sydney bragging rights

The Sydney Sixers juggernaut rolled on at North Sydney Oval on Friday night, as the form team of WBBL|08 claimed an 18-run win over the Sydney Thunder.

Ashleigh Gardner smacked 85 off 48 balls then claimed 1-28 with the ball as the Sixers sealed their 10th win of the season.

Gardner entertains packed house with electric innings

The club had locked in top spot on the ladder and a direct path to the WBBL|08 final on November 26, which they will host at North Sydney Oval, before a ball was bowled on Friday.

The Hurricanes’ eight-wicket defeat to the Adelaide Strikers ensured the Sixers could not be knocked out of the No.1 position, even if they did lose their remaining two matches.

QUICK SINGLE McGrath finds form as Strikers claim crucial win

That did not stop the club producing another dominant display with the bat, Gardner leading the way as they put on 6-178 after being sent into bat first by the Thunder.

While openers Suzie Bates (6) and Alyssa Healy (2) departed cheaply, Gardner and Ellyse Perry (45 off 30) came together to put on 59 for the third wicket.

Perry was adjudged lbw but opted against using a review, a decision that she may have regretted when ball tracking showed the delivery from Belinda Vakarewa was missing the stumps.

Beaumont gets Thunder off to lightning start

Nicole Bolton (24no off 15) put on a finishing flourish, but it was Gardner who stole the show in an innings that featured four maximums.

Thunder openers Tammy Beaumont (51 off 32) and Phoebe Litchfield (30 off 21) gave the hefty chase a red-hot crack in return.

But the chase stuttered somewhat following their dismissals at the hands of spin twins Gardner and Sophie Ecclestone (2-28), with captain Rachael Haynes unbeaten on 29 as they were kept to 7-160.

The Thunder will want to send of the retiring Haynes in style on Sunday when they play Adelaide Strikers, while the Sixers will face a Hurricanes side desperate to claim a spot in the top four.

