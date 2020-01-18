Thunder take points in rain-affected Sydney derby

Thunder beat the Sixers, rain in Sydney

The Match in a Tweet: The Thunder keep their #BBL09 finals hopes well and truly alive after bowling the Sixers out for 76 and having enough runs in the bank when rain hit and ended the game

The Result: Sydney Sixers 76 (Sams 3-14) lost to Sydney Thunder 2-28 from 5.3 overs by four runs (DLS method)

The Collapse: The Sixers lost the toss and were sent in by Thunder captain Callum Ferguson and things went downhill quickly. The visitors lost Dan Hughes for a duck to a mix-up in the first over (more on that below), then fellow opener Josh Philippe was gone for one before rain took the players off the field for 17 minutes. When the players returned, captain Moises Henriques was caught at slip only for rain to resume two balls later. With the rain out of the way, the Sixers slipped to 4-9, then 5-15 and finally 6-25 when Tom Curran was run-out as part of another mix up. On track to record the lowest score in BBL history, the Sixers rallied through Justin Avendano (28) and Ben Dwarshius (19) to take them to 7-71 before losing the last four wickets for 4-5.

The Golden Arm: Daniel Sams entered the night with 17 wickets as the BBL|09 top wicket-taker and extended that lead to 20 with figures of 3-14 from three overs. He struck with his first delivery (he wasn't the only one) then removed both Avendano and Dwarshius to end the Sixers' resistance. With three games to go, at least, Sams is now after Kane Richardson's record of 25 wickets for the most in a single BBL campaign.

https://t.co/64prAA6jKH Gurinder Shandu, Brendan Doggett and Daniel Sams now all have wickets from their first ball of the match #BBL09 January 18, 2020

The Midas Touch: On three occasions tonight, a Thunder bowler captured a wicket with their very first ball. Paceman Gurinder Sandhu – playing in his first game of the tournament – started the trend by trapping Philippe lbw. Brendan Doggett was next when his first delivery was chipped by James Vince to Morris at mid-on, before Sams had Jordan Silk caught at point by Usman Khawaja. There was almost a fourth member of this club when Nathan McAndrew found the outside edge of Tom Curran which fell short and wide of the wicketkeeper Jay Lenton.

The Fancy Footwork: Apparently soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo takes five 90-minute naps each day to stay at the top of his game and Thunder allrounder Chris Morris resembled the striker with a football-inspired run-out. However, Morris was not napping when he followed through and kicked the ball into the stumps to dismiss Sixers opener Dan Hughes, who took off for a run but was sent back by his partner Philippe to be out for a four-ball duck. The vigorous soccer warm-up prior to the match finally paid off!

The Stat: No team in BBL history had lost their first four wickets for nine runs before the Sixers tonight. And no team had been 5-15, or 6-25. The lowest BBL score ever (in a completed innings) is 57 by the Renegades against the Stars in January 2015 and that total looked in serious jeopardy until the Dwarshius-Avendano partnership.

The Impact: Tonight's result means the Melbourne Stars have secured first place and a home semi-final on January 31 at the MCG. The Stars will play second place in 'The Qualifier', which could very well still be the Sixers, with the winner going straight through to the Grand Final on February 8. Furthermore, the Thunder now sit in fourth spot and control their own destiny following the Stars win over the Scorchers.

The Next Stops: These two combatants are back in action on Monday on different sides of the continent. Up first are the Sixers at home to the table-topping Melbourne Stars from 6:40pm AEDT. Three hours later in Perth, the Thunder take on the Scorchers, a vital clash that could shake-up the make-up of the top five.

Sydney Thunder XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Jay Lenton (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe