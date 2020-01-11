KFC BBL|09

LIVE BBL: Thunder bowling first v Hurricanes

Home side makes two changes for vital clash against Hobart at Sydney Showground Stadium

Cricket Network

11 January 2020, 08:49 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo