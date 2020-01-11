LIVE BBL: Thunder bowling first v Hurricanes

Sydney Thunder have won the bat flip and will bowl first in their KFC BBL clash against Hobart Hurricanes at Sydney Showground Stadium.

Paceman Brendan Doggett has returned to the Thunder’s line-up at the expense of Nathan McAndrew, while former Melbourne Stars spinner Liam Bowe has replaced Jono Cook.

pic.twitter.com/e4F5jvIW8g The bat has been flipped and the Thunder elected to bowl first #BBL09 January 11, 2020

The Matthew Wade-led Hurricanes have named an unchanged XI.

It is a vital game for both teams, with the Thunder sitting in fifth position and the Hurricanes seventh.

The match is the first of a Saturday double-header, with Perth Scorchers also facing Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Thunder XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Matthew Wade (c), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland