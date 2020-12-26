Thunder dish out capital punishment to Renegades

Renegades all out for 80 in thumping Thunder win

The scores: Sydney Thunder 8-209 (Davies 48, Hales 35, Khawaja 34, Ferguson 31) defeated Melbourne Renegades 80 (Tanveer 4-14) by 129 runs

The match in a tweet: Davies sizzles, Tanveer dazzles, Gades fizzle. Thunder blast highest total of season so far as young guns fire Sydney to third on #BBL10 standings

The hero

Oliver Davies has needed just two BBL innings to announce himself as one of the competition's brightest young talents.

After an exciting 36 at the same ground against the Scorchers three days ago, Davies went bigger here as he again played without fear, this time stealing the show by belting five sixes in as many balls – four off Mohammad Nabi and then another off Will Sutherland.

Davies dazzles with five straight sixes in cameo

They came after he played a technically sumptuous check-drive for four off Sutherland, underlining that this 20-year-old is far from a slogger.

He finished with 48 from 23 balls as the Thunder's top-order, to a man, contributed unselfishly in their first-innings onslaught, with no one passing fifty as each batter looked to keep the scoring rate above 10-per-over.

The fact every batter who passed 20 bar Callum Ferguson (who played the anchor role with 31 off as many balls) had a strike-rate above 166 underlined the Thunder's team effort, which was capped off with a bang as Nathan McAndrew slammed 20 off just five balls.

The support cast

Super Sangha snags four wickets in BBL best

The future looks bright for the Thunder. After Davies' brilliant cameo, fellow young gun Tanveer Sangha snagged the huge wickets of Aaron Finch and Mohammad Nabi.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner has been a revelation for the Thunder this season, again bowling with nice flight and guile as the Renegades fell in a heap chasing 210.

He finished with 4-14 from his four overs as the Thunder bowled with discipline and waited for their opponents to make mistakes, cruising to an easy victory.

The consolation act

There was not much to crow about for the Gades, though Kane Richardson did well to concede just 33 from his four overs while also snagging the scalps of Ferguson and Chris Green in successive balls.

Richardson then pulled off a 'team hat-trick' with a sharp run out off the ensuing delivery (more on that below).

The catch I: Outfield catches do not come much better than this one from Sutherland, who ran a considerable distance and then dived full length to reel in a sky ball off Ferguson.

The diamond duck: You hate to see it. Ben Cutting was involved in a mix-up with Ferguson and was run out with facing a ball. Every batter's worst nightmare ...

The run out: With a hat-trick up for grabs, Kane Richardson understandably went up for the appeal when he hit Baxter Holt on the pads. But, with that avenue of dismissal closed off, he then turned his attention to running him out and despite the handicap, hit the stumps just in time.

The catch II: We're not sure how Tanveer Sangha clung onto this, and he might not know either!

The next stop: Both teams are back in action again on Tuesday. The Thunder remain in Canberra for their next encounter against the Melbourne Stars, while the Renegades are up on the Gold Coast for their next match versus the Sixers.