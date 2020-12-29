Hales, Green help Thunder romp to huge win over Stars

Hales rains sixes as Thunder storm past Stars

Alex Hales smashed the fastest half-century in Sydney Thunder's KFC BBL history as they thumped the Melbourne Stars by 75 runs in Canberra.

In one of the most devastating knocks in the franchise's history, Hales began his innings in devastating fashion reaching 50 off just 21 balls to help the Thunder to 7-219.

The Sydneysiders then defended their own highest team total with ease, as Chris Green took 4-34 to dismiss the Stars for 144 and condemn them to the club's worst-ever loss.

Hales slams into roof - twice - in fastest Thunder fifty

Hales eventually finished with 71 from 29 deliveries in an incredible innings that included five sixes and eight fours.

The highlight included a slog sweep off Adam Zampa that went onto the roof of the Manuka Oval grandstand to bring up his 50.

The Englishman also hit Nic Maddinson out of the park with a similar shot, before being caught and bowled the following ball.

But the damage had already been done, helping the Thunder to the top of the ladder.

QUICK SINGLE Holder the hero as Sixers storm home in another thriller

They were 1-109 at the end of the 10th over with Usman Khawaja – 37 off 30 – playing second fiddle in the 89-run opening stand with Hales.

Callum Ferguson then finished with 51 from 32 for his third half-century of the season, while Ben Cutting and Green provided late big hitting.

Such was the Thunder's dominance, there were just 29 dot balls in the entire innings, with just as many fours and sixes hit.

Chris Green shines with bat and ball for Thunder

No Stars bowlers was spared with each going at more than eight an over and Zampa claiming 3-49 from his four overs, the most runs he has ever conceded in a BBL game.

Green then did the early damage when he broke the back of the Stars chase by getting Marcus Stoinis for 27 in the fourth over.

He also claimed the scalps of Andre Fletcher, Maddinson and the hard-hitting Ben Dunk for 21 off just nine balls.

Teenage spinner Tanveer Sangha impressed again, taking 2-17 from his four overs.

Sydney Thunder XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nic Maddinson, Lance Morris (subbed: Ben Dunk), Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan, Billy Stanlake