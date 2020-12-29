KFC BBL|10

Hales, Green help Thunder romp to huge win over Stars

A whirlwind innings from Alex Hales to set a new club record for fastest fifty, and four wickets to Chris Green, saw the Sydney Thunder eclipse the Melbourne Stars by 75 runs

AAP

29 December 2020, 10:59 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo