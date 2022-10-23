Weber WBBL|08

Rain ruins Litchfield's breakout WBBL knock

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars share points as rain washes out their showdown at the WACA Ground

Laura Jolly

23 October 2022, 05:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo