Rain ruins Litchfield's breakout WBBL knock

Phoebe Litchfield struck a breakout half-century before rain intervened in Sydney Thunder's WBBL|08 clash against Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground.

Litchfield was unbeaten on 50 from 34 balls when play was stopped for wet weather for the second time in the Thunder's innings, with no resumption possible.

The rain did not let up after, either, forcing the cancellation of the second game between the Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes, ruining Perth's first ever Pride match.

Litchfield races to a fast fifty at the WACA

The 19-year-old had originally been stranded on 49 when rain first forced players from the field, and while only three balls were possible during a brief return, it was enough for Litchfield to sneak the single required to bring up the second fifty of her WBBL career.

It was her first since WBBL|05, when she hit a half-century in just her second match aged 16.

The Orange product has been earmarked as a potential future international player since making her domestic debut, and Sunday's innings followed knocks of 25, 2, 28 and 14 to start WBBL|08.

"It was good to get out there with Jonesy (Amy Jones) and have a good partnership, it's given us a bit of confidence with the bat heading into (the next match) in Brisbane," Litchfield said.

"Batting on the WACA is nice, the ball comes on nicely."

The left-hander scored her first domestic one-day century last month and is among a crop of uncapped batters hoping to put their hands up for the vacant spot in the Aussie XI following the retirement of her Thunder captain Rachael Haynes.

The Thunder had reached 1-102 from 13.4 overs batting first when play stopped, with English import Amy Jones unbeaten on 44.

Flintoff's fielding brilliance catches Beaumont short

Tess Flintoff had handed the Stars a dream start when her direct hit ran out opener Tammy Beaumont on the second ball of the match, but Litchfield and Jones quickly took back control with their 100-run stand.

The Stars will return home to begin preparations for the Melbourne Derby against the Renegades next Saturday in Ballarat, while the Thunder fly to Brisbane to play the Heat at Allan Border Field on Tuesday.

