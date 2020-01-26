LIVE: Finals on the line as Thunder host Scorchers

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and will bat first in their pivotal KFC BBL match against the Thunder in Sydney.

In the final regular-season game for both sides, the seventh-placed Thunder must win to keep their finals chances alive, while the fourth-placed Scorchers could also be in danger of missing out on the knockout stages if they lose today.

The two clubs are separated by just one point on the BBL ladder and are in a four-way battle with Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes for the remaining two spots in the finals.

The season is so delicately poised that both sides could secure fourth spot and a home final with a win today, or miss out on the finals altogether if they lose.

South African quick Morne Morkel will make his BBL debut for the Scorchers, taking the place of England quick Chris Jordan, who has been called up for international duty.

The clash in Sydney will be followed by the Strikers v Hurricanes match in Adelaide tonight.

Thunder XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Chris Tremain, Gurinder Sandhu, Jono Cook

Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Morne Morkel, Fawad Ahmed