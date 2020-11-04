Rolling Thunder win again as Scorchers stumble

Guns deliver again as Thunder make it three straight wins

Sydney Thunder have continued their unbeaten start to Rebel WBBL|06, knocking off pre-tournament fancies Perth Scorchers by 24 runs at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Rachael Haynes (61no) and Englishwoman Heather Knight (57) combined for their second century-partnership of the tournament to take the Thunder to 4-144, before their spinners led by Sam Bates (3-9) restricted the Scorchers to 120 all out despite Beth Mooney’s fighting 61.

The Scorchers now have one win, two losses and two no results from their five matches to date, a record they will need to turn around against the in-form Melbourne Stars on Saturday night at North Sydney Oval.

The Thunder – less fancied before the tournament began – are now on top of the table with three wins and two no results and will play the struggling Melbourne Renegades next.

Haynes continues sparkling form with vital 50

Left-arm spinner Bates had been the destroyer against the Brisbane Heat in a rain-affected encounter on Sunday and she continued her giant-killing antics early in the Scorchers’ chase, deceiving Kiwi star Sophie Devine, who was stumped for seven.

Megan Banting had been promoted to No.3 in the absence of injured England import Amy Jones, who is nursing a quad strain, but the move didn’t pay off as she was bowled by South African speedster Shabnim Ismail for one.

Nicole Bolton (19) joined Mooney in a 43-run stand but with the Thunder spinners keeping the pressure on, she was lured into sweeping leggie Rachel Trenaman, only to pick out the safe hands of Phoebe Litchfield at deep mid-wicket.

Boundaries proved near impossible to come by and while Mooney remained at the crease, her partners came and went quickly, with Knight’s off spin removing Heather Graham (6) and Sarah Glenn (0) in the space of three balls.

At 5-85 and needing another 60 from 33 deliveries, it was all down to Mooney, who brought up fifty from 42 balls.

She lost another partner when Chloe Piparo was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Tammy Beaumont on the boundary, and became increasingly bothered by the Blacktown heat. And while she ignited some hope with a boundary off Sammy-Jo Johnson in the 18th over, she was bowled for 61 the next ball.

Play of the Day: Beaumont brilliance from the boundary

Earlier, Scorchers skipper Devine threw the new ball to English leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, whose first over prompted two loud appeals, but it was Piepa Cleary who made the first breakthrough in the third over, trapping Beaumont lbw on four.

Taneale Peschel removed Trenaman (6) in the same fashion four balls later, before play was momentary halted when a smoke alarm went off in the Blacktown International Sportspark pavilion.

Once it was confirmed there was no fire and the alarm had been triggered by smoke in the canteen, Glenn struck to collect her first wicket, bowling the dangerous Johnson for four.

At 3-22 after 4.3 overs, the Thunder were looking shaky but the in-form middle-over pair of Haynes and Knight quickly changed that.

They put on 108 runs in 14.1 overs for the fourth wicket, their second century stand of the tournament.

Knight reached her half-century first from 42 deliveries, and while she holed out on 57, Haynes kept going, bringing up a fifty of her own and striking her third six from the penultimate ball of the innings to carry the Thunder to 4-144.

Glenn finished as the pick of the Perth bowlers with an economical 1-13 from four overs.