Rebel WBBL|06

Rolling Thunder win again as Scorchers stumble

Heather Knight shines with bat and ball again as Sydney Thunder remain unbeaten, the Scorchers unable to chase down 145

Laura Jolly at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney

4 November 2020, 05:05 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo