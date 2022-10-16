Scorchers thrash Thunder to start title defence in style

Reigning WBBL champions Perth Scorchers have started their season with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sydney Thunder at Blacktown International Sportspark.

The Thunder's decision to bat first backfired as they were restricted to 8-88 - their lowest ever WBBL total - in difficult conditions, and the Scorchers lost just one wicket as they chased down their target in 14.5 overs.

Scorchers allrounder Marizanne Kapp struck with her first legal delivery, trapping Tammy Beaumont (1) on the pads.

Her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (2) suffered the same fate against the spin of Lilly Mills an over later, before a disastrous mix-up between Chloe Tryon and Rachael Haynes saw the Thunder captain run out for two.

Hard-hitting Tryon (7) found the boundary once but was bowled by Alana King shortly after, leaving the Thunder reeling at 4-17.

Tahlia Wilson (28 off 35) and Anika Learoyd (26 off 40) dug in to add crucial runs, but the young pair were the only Thunder batters to reach double figures as their innings ended on 8-88.

Scorchers captain Sophie Devine struck an unbeaten 44 from 42 balls, including the sole six of the match, in response, seeing the Scorchers home in 14.5 overs with help from Beth Mooney (19) and Maddy Green (15no).

"We're got another game here on Tuesday and we're going to try and take as much out of today's game as we can," Wilson said following the match.

"You're not always going to be on really bouncy wickets ... this is our home ground and we love playing here, so being able to adapt to what the wicket gives us is going to be really important going forward."

The Scorchers go again on Monday when they meet Hobart Hurricanes, while the Thunder will play the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Thunder's batting stocks are set to be bolstered by the arrival of England star Amy Jones, who was unavailable for the opening two games of the season.

