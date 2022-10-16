Weber WBBL|08

Scorchers thrash Thunder to start title defence in style

Sophie Devine led the way with the bat as the reigning champions started their season with a big win over Sydney Thunder

Laura Jolly

16 October 2022, 08:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo