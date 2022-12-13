KFC BBL|12

Byes to win! Thunder edge season opener off last ball

With scores tied at Manuka Oval, byes conceded by Stars keeper Joe Clarke off the final ball gave Sydney Thunder victory in a thrilling, low-scoring BBL season opener

AAP

13 December 2022, 10:56 PM AEST

