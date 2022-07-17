Aussie pair shine in bizarre finish to T20 Blast final

Australians Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis have played crucial roles in steering Hampshire to their first T20 Blast crown in a decade.

Hampshire edged out Lancashire in the final on Saturday in a low-scoring thriller that went down to the last ball at Edgbaston.

McDermott bashed 62 off 36 balls to steer Hampshire to 8-152, with only three other batters scoring more than 10 as leg-spinner Matt Parkinson picked up four wickets.

Lancashire, who earlier become the first team to chase down a 200-plus total at Finals Day in overcoming Yorkshire in their semi, then went down by a solitary run on a wearing pitch following an extraordinary finale.

With four required from the last ball, Ellis' yorker cannoned into Richard Gleeson's stumps but as fireworks filled the night sky and Hampshire celebrated, replays showed the Australian quick had overstepped.

But Ellis (0-23 from four overs) quickly regained his composure following the no-ball as Gleeson swung at fresh air with the free hit before scurrying through for a single.

It was of no consequence as Hampshire claimed their third championship, equalling Leicestershire's record for the most domestic T20 titles in England.

McDermott and Ellis celebrate the win // Getty

Australian Tim David made just eight from 11 balls for Lancashire in the final having earlier made 10 off six in their semi-final win over Yorkshire.

Lancs made the decider after Keaton Jennings, fresh off a triple century in the County Championship during the week, top scored with 75 as they surpassed Yorkshire's 7-204 with eight balls to spare.

In the other semi-final, Ellis picked up three wickets and McDermott slammed 31 from 17 balls as Hampshire beat a Somerset side featuring Peter Siddle (0-36 from three overs) by 37 runs.