England T20 Blast 2022

Aussie pair shine in bizarre finish to T20 Blast final

Ben McDermott top scores and Nathan Ellis holds his nerve in the final over as Hampshire beat Lancashire by just one run to win the UK's T20 Blast competition

PA

17 July 2022, 08:45 AM AEST

