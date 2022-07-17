West Indies v Bangladesh ODIs - Men

Tamim reveals T20 retirement after Tigers sweep ODI series

Bangladesh have swept the ODI series in the Caribbean against the West Indies after winning the third match by four wickets in Georgetown

AP & cricket.com.au

17 July 2022, 03:10 PM AEST

