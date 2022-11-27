Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Doran delivers to lift Tasmania into Shield's top two

A nerveless innings from Jake Doran eased any day four jitters as Tasmania completed a four-wicket win over Victoria that keeps them at the pointy end of the Shield ladder

Jack Paynter at the MCG

27 November 2022, 12:40 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo