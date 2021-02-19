Teenage Smith steals Tassie win at the death

A stunning display of death bowling from teenage leg-spinner Amy Smith has seen Tasmania come from behind to enjoy a nail-biting one-run win against Western Australia in Hobart.

In pursuit of Tasmania’s 9-215, experienced batter Nicole Bolton (71) was seemingly in control of the chase, with WA requiring 45 runs off 42 balls with seven wickets in hand.

But then captain Sasha Moloney threw 16-year-old Smith the ball, and the 16-year-old proceeded to turn the game on its head by taking 4-27 from seven overs, including 22 dot balls.

Bolton’s dismissal at the hands of Smith sparked a middle-order collapse that saw Western Australia lose 5-22 in five overs.

Needing 19 runs off the final two overs, WA No. 9 batter Taneale Peschel looked poised to steer her side home after she smacked Heather Graham for six off the third ball she faced to narrow the equation to seven runs from the final over.

But Smith had other ideas, bowling two dots and leaking just five runs from her final over as WA fell short by a single.

Smith’s match-winning bowling performance was ably supported by Belinda Vakarewa who took the crucial wickets of both WA openers Chloe Piparo (53) and Ashley Day (12).

Earlier, No.6 batter Meg Phillips dug in to anchor the innings for Tasmania after a slow start with the bat.

An impressive opening spell from Peschel (2-23) stopped danger players Moloney (6) and Nicola Carey (0) in their tracks, while spinners Emma King (3-46) and Bolton (3-46) took regular wickets.

But Phillips, who came to the crease in the 32nd over at 5-115, staged crucial partnerships with tail-enders Vakarewa (27 off 24) and Smith (19 off 10) to finish unbeaten on 49 and lift Tasmania to a defendable total of 215.

By defeating defending champions Western Australia for the second time this week, Tasmania remain unbeaten in their four opening WNCL matches and consolidate their position at the top of the table.