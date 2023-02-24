Bancroft touted for Test return amidst prolific Shield season

WA quick to wrap-up Tassie tail and complete huge win

Western Australia captain Sam Whiteman believes Cameron Bancroft is deserving of an international recall after the former Test opener turned in a player-of-the-match performance in a thumping Marsh Sheffield Shield win over Tasmania.

The reigning champions cruised to a 383-run victory at Blundstone Arena, with the hosts dismissed for just 120 early on the final day.

With five wins from eight outings, the win leaves Western Australia closing in on hosting the season decider for the second year in a row.

Bancroft made batting look easy in the second innings scoring 176 not out - more than Tasmania's entire team managed in either innings.

Bancroft's fourth century of the summer took his tally well past Test squad member Peter Handscomb at the top of this season's Shield run-scorer list.

Bancroft in rare air with 19th Sheffield Shield century

"Cameron Bancroft is having an amazing season, he is so confident and his game is in such a good place and I'm sure an Australian call-up wouldn't be far away," said Whiteman.

Western Australia suffered a first defeat of the season last week in Adelaide, but their quality was on display over three-and-a-bit days in Hobart.

After being sent in to bat, Western Australia overcame a challenging start to post 300 with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis scoring 116.

"It is really pleasing after a disappointing week in Adelaide last week to bounce back like this," Whiteman said.

"After losing the toss and being asked to bat, it was a huge effort on day one and the bowlers were outstanding to take 20 wickets."

The in-form WA line-up have two remaining matches - both at home - against Tasmania and Victoria.

Easy-on-the-eye Inglis hits fourth first-class ton

"The incentive is a home (Shield) final and a big goal for us," said Whiteman, with WA already guaranteed to host the upcoming Marsh One-Day Cup final, for which Ashton Agar is expected to be available following his return from India - and subsequent return with the one-day squad.

Tasmania lasted just 5.2 overs on day four with top-scorer Beau Webster (30) the last wicket to fall.

Charlie Stobo dismissed Jackson Bird for (9) before spinner Corey Rocchiccioli ended the match as Tigers' top-scorer Beau Webster (30) provided a catch to the wicketkeeper.

WA's opening pair Joel Paris and Matthew Kelly returned the best figures with 3-34 and 4-41 respectively.

Despite two defeats in their past three outings, Tasmania remain just one win behind second-placed Victoria.