Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Bancroft touted for Test return amidst prolific Shield season

Western Australia sealed a crushing Sheffield Shield win against Tasmania, picking up the two wickets needed early on the fourth morning

AAP

24 February 2023, 11:44 AM AEST

