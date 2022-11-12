Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Wade pulls Tassie from trouble with dominant ton

Struggling at 4-56 on day one against NSW, Tasmania were rescued courtesy of a sublime Matthew Wade century

AAP

12 November 2022, 07:12 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo