Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Tasmania upset Blues to keep final hopes alive

Tigers complete a convincing run chase to hand NSW a shock Shield defeat

AAP

8 March 2020, 04:57 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo