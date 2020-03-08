Tasmania upset Blues to keep final hopes alive

Tasmania has stunned Marsh Sheffield Shield leaders New South Wales with a convincing nine-wicket win inside three days at Blundstone Arena.

Tigers openers Jordan Silk (67 not out) and Alex Doolan (47) did the bulk of the work in running down their 129-run second-innings target on Sunday.

It was a timely knock for Silk, who had registered three ducks in two games since the end of the KFC BBL.

Tasmania's quicks earlier rolled through the Blues middle and lower order, with tearaway Nathan Ellis (3-52) and Sam Rainbird (3-72) the chief destroyers.

The pair cleaned up the tail after lunch, combining to take the last three wickets for no score as NSW lost 6-89 on Sunday to be dismissed for 203.

Continuing the stunning start to his Shield career, Ellis, who took 6-43 in the first innings to set up the win, finished with nine scalps for the game to match his haul on debut last week in the Tigers' win over Western Australia.

NSW are 16 points clear of second-placed Queensland on the ladder but have dropped two of their past three games.

The Blues lost regular wickets in the morning session, with Daniel Solway (41) adding just five to his overnight score.

NSW missed the middle-order experience of allrounder Moises Henriques, who pulled out on the morning of the match with a back injury.

The Tigers, in last place coming into this round, have risen to third on the ladder with other matches still to be decided.

They are a remote chance of making the top two but must win their final match against Victoria and have a host of results fall their way.

On a pace-friendly pitch, Test spinner Nathan Lyon bowled just 14.3 overs for the match.

Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine (c/wk), Beau Webster, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Nathan Ellis, Gabe Bell

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Solway, Matthew Gilkes, Peter Nevill (c/wk), Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway