Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Abbott ton gives NSW a sniff of unlikely victory

Having been bowled out for just 64 on day one, NSW need eight Tasmanian wickets on the final day to win

AAP

10 November 2020, 07:44 PM AEST

