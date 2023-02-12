Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hughes epic, bowling blitz has NSW in control

NSW are well placed for a much-needed Sheffield Shield win after Tasmania's top-order collapsed on day two at the SCG

AAP

12 February 2023, 08:01 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo