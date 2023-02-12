Hughes epic, bowling blitz has NSW in control

Abbott's three has NSW in control of Tigers

Sean Abbott led the way as New South Wales secured a massive advantage over Tasmania at the midway point of their must-win Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the SCG.

Tasmania slumped to 5-89 at stumps, trailing by 328 runs after the home side closed their innings midway through the middle session at 8(dec)-417.

Daniel Hughes starred for the Blues with his career-best 178 and eighth first-class century easily eclipsing a previous high of 136.

Hughes in fine touch with career-best 178 In contrast to NSW's showing at the crease, Tasmania's top-order struggled with only Ben McDermott (22 not out) remaining defiant.

Abbott claimed three wickets - all bowled - for figures of 3-20 with NSW restricting the visitors to less than two runs an over.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with Chris Tremain (1-19) and Chris Green (1-6) also among the wicket-takers.

Australian white-ball star Adam Zampa bowled six overs and returned 0-14 in his first Shield match at the SCG in recent years.

Earlier, NSW had little trouble in building on their overnight 3-272.

Hughes was finally undone by a marvellous sprawling catch from wicketkeeper Tim Paine off Nathan Ellis.

Peter Siddle collected two wickets from as many balls as Matthew Gilkes (2) and Abbott (0) were dispatched back to the pavilion.

But there was to be no shift in momentum as Green joined Jason Sangha (54) in contributing half centuries to the Blues' cause.

Green's 59 not out was his first red-ball half-century in just a third Shield outing for the Big Bash regular.

Siddle, Ellis, Jarrod Freeman and Tom Andrews all finished with two wickets apiece for the Tigers.

With four rounds remaining, NSW went into the match without a win in the six games played before the mid-season break.