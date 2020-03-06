Ellis puts NSW on back foot with six-wicket haul

Six-shooter Ellis leads Tasmania's charge

Rookie tearaway quick Nathan Ellis has starred for Tasmania on the opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against NSW.

In his second first-class appearance, the 25-year-old took 6-43 at Bellerive Oval on Friday as the ladder leaders were bowled out for 195.

In reply, Tasmania reached 3-63 at stumps.

Ellis, who took 6-86 on debut last week, showed he was no one-hit wonder with two ripper spells in the middle session which left NSW reeling.

He sparked a collapse of 3-16 and then returned late in the session to remove Blues' skipper Peter Nevill (16) and clean bowl Jack Edwards (27).

Ellis shone for the Hurricanes with his death bowling in this summer's BBL and has proven his red ball prowess in two starts since.

He had support from Gabe Bell (4-45) before NSW paceman Sean Abbott fired back by taking three of his own with the new ball in the final session.

Charlie Wakim (28 not out) and Ben McDermott (three not out) will resume on Tuesday for the Tigers.

NSW lost allrounder Moises Henriques on Friday morning to a back injury.

Henriques was unable bowl in last week's Australia A match because of a bulging disc but was expected to make a return with the ball in this game.

His name is in the mix for a Test tour berth when Australia travel to Bangladesh mid-year.

NSW physio Keiran Thoms said Henriques' injury flared in the hours before the game.

"He'll return to Sydney to continue his rehabilitation, however we're confident he'll make a quick recovery," Thoms said.

The last-placed Tigers are without paceman Jackson Bird, who picked up a foot problem in the Australia A game.

They're a remote chance of making the top two but must win their last two games and rely on other results.

NSW squad: Peter Nevill (c), Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Harry Conway, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Solway.

Tasmania squad: Tim Paine (c), Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Macalister Wright.