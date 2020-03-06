Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Ellis puts NSW on back foot with six-wicket haul

Tasmania paceman Nathan Ellis backs up his outstanding first-class debut with another fine bowling display on day one in Hobart

AAP

6 March 2020, 06:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo