Paine calls time on career as Tigers, Bulls play out draw

Street takes advantage as Tigers and Bulls play out draw

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has announced his retirement from cricket following the conclusion of Tasmania's Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at Blundstone Arena.

Wicketkeeper Paine skippered Australia in 23 Tests between early 2018 and 2021, playing 35 Tests overall.

He became Australia's 46th Test skipper after Steve Smith was stood down during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Paine acknowledges a guard of honour from players and officials on day four // Getty

Paine, who debuted against Pakistan at Lords in 2010, averaged 32.63 in Test matches with a highest-score of 92 and made 157 dismissals behind the stumps.

He also played 35 One-Day Internationals for Australia.

The 38-year-old's final outing was a low-key affair, with the captains of Tasmania and Queensland agreeing to an early finish at tea on day four in Hobart.

Queensland opener Bryce Street hit an unbeaten 102 to help his side to 1-184 – still 248 runs from victory when the match was declared a draw.

Street cashes in on final day of Shield season

The Hobart-born Paine represented Tasmania over 18 years after debuting in 2005, playing 153 first-class matches.

"He has been a phenomenal player, it is an incredible effort to have the longevity that he has had," Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said.

"I'm sure a lot of guys will say there has never been as good a keeper as Tim Paine in Australia.

Paine walks out with Beau Webster on day two in Hobart, before scoring 42 // Getty

"Considering his age, the standard of keeping he has been able to maintain has been really incredible.

"He sets a great example with his work ethic for all our guys.

"We have been incredibly blessed down here and we wish him all the best in whatever he chooses going forward."