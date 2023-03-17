Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Paine calls time on career as Tigers, Bulls play out draw

Tim Paine announces retirement after an incredible 18-year domestic career, as Tasmania and Queensland shake hands early in Hobart

AAP

17 March 2023, 05:31 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo