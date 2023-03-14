Neser, Steketee injuries add to Bulls woes in Hobart

Tassie batters frustrate Bulls as runs flow on opening day

Injuries to Michael Neser and Mark Steketee have made for a horror opening day for Queensland in their final-round Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in Hobart.

Neser, the competition's leading wicket-taker this season, went down in the final stages of the warm up and was replaced in the Bulls' XI by Liam Guthrie after the toss.

Queensland skipper Jimmy Peirson sent the Tigers in at Blundstone Arena with Steketee – the competition's second highest wicket-taker in 2022-23 – claiming 1-30 before trudging off with a hip complaint after completing his 10th over after lunch.

Bulls head coach Wade Seccombe said at stumps on day one that Steketee would be unlikely to bowl again in the match, which is a serious blow for the visitors in their battle with Victoria to qualify for the Sheffield Shield final.

Queensland started the final round in second place 0.36 points ahead of the Vics but had been jumped by Victoria by stumps on day one after they bowled Western Australia out for 122 at the WACA and Tasmania reached 5-325 at the close of play in Hobart.

Jewell falls just short of back-to-back Shield tons

In-form opener Caleb Jewell seemed set for a third century is as many outings for the Tigers, only to fall for 98 after a 228-ball innings.

Beau Webster ended the day unbeaten on 91, having struck 11 boundaries in a 157-ball knock with Tim Paine also on 41 not out.

Jewell, having hit three figures in his last Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup appearances, fell to the new ball after edging a Guthrie delivery to Joe Burns at first slip.

Webster's stylish 91no leads Tasmania's day one dominance

The 25-year-old left-hander had shared in two century partnerships, putting on 104 with Jake Doran (58) for the second wicket, and then 120 with Webster for the fifth.

Left-armer Guthrie (3-69) made the most of his eleventh-hour inclusion and made a double breakthrough after lunch with two wickets in three balls, knocking over Mac Wright (23) and captain Jordan Silk for a duck.

Steketee struck in just the third over of the match, removing Tim Ward for two, with Jack Wildermuth the only other wicket-taker on the opening day when he removed Doran lbw.

Queensland now need to take at least two wickets in the opening four overs of day two to draw back ahead of Victoria, or hope for a better batting performance in their first innings.