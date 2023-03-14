Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Neser, Steketee injuries add to Bulls woes in Hobart

Queensland's grip on a ticket to the Sheffield Shield final has been loosened on day one in Hobart, with Tasmania's batters profiting after injuries to Michael Neser and Mark Steketee

Jack Paynter and AAP

14 March 2023, 06:54 PM AEST

