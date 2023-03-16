Bulls fall short as Silk ton continues Tigers domination

Tasmania eye season-ending victory after Silk's hundred

Queensland's Marsh Sheffield Shield final hopes have all but been extinguished in their final-round match against Tasmania in Hobart.

The Bulls ended the third day trailing by a near-insurmountable 431 runs as Tasmania eased their way to 5-252 against an injury-hit bowling attack at Blundstone Arena.

Queensland earlier surrendered a 179-run deficit on the first innings despite some impressive scoring from their lower-order and some heroics from injured fast bowler Mark Steketee.

Silk ends 2022-23 season on a high with classy century

The visitors were bowled out for 300 at the conclusion of an extended day three morning session, falling just three runs short of earning enough bonus points to surpass second-placed side Victoria, finishing the season with a total of 13.69 bonus points compared to the Vics' 13.71.

Steketee had been off the field since midway through day one following a hip injury but batted at No.9 for the desperate Bulls.

Queensland needed to reach 303 to stay ahead of Victoria on bonus points in the event both sides Victoria secure the same result in their respective matches and end the season with the same number of wins.

Despite resuming at a shaky 6-180, Queensland ultimately fell agonisingly short with No.11 Liam Guthrie (16) adjudged lbw to end the innings on 300.

The final three wickets added 109 with Steketee, who has been ruled out of bowling since day one with a hip injury, but he Steketee batted for nearly two hours to finish unbeaten on 43.

The Bulls started day three still facing a mammoth deficit of 299 runs.

Carlisle sends Bryant's stump cartwheeling for maiden scalp

Gurinder Sandhu added eight to his overnight score of 24 before being caught at third slip off Lawrence Neil-Smith, with the wicket bringing the injured Steketee to the crease.

The last recognised batter Max Bryant went for 84 and Queensland's hopes appeared dashed.

Bryant was undone by a superb Iain Carlisle delivery which sent off stump flying for the debutant's first wicket.

Young spinner Jack Sinfield added 29 off just 42 balls before he was bowled by Tasmanian counterpart Jarrod Freeman, and last-drop Liam Guthrie was deemed lbw to Jackson Bird for 16.

"Naturally, you're aware of what you need to do to keep yourself alive in the competition … three runs, it irks me a little bit and the team," said Queensland skipper Jimmy Peirson post-play.

"But we've got to win this game of cricket, it's a long road ahead of us but we're going to give it our best effort."

Tasmania stumbled out of the blocks in their second innings, slipping to 2-29 with the fall of Tim Ward (10) and Jake Doran (5).

Bryant stands up to carve out highest first-class score

But Tasmania captain Jordan Silk led the way with an unbeaten 101, sharing in a 111-run stand for the fifth wicket with first innings centurion Beau Webster (40).

There were also contributions from Caleb Jewell (38) and Mac Wright (41) against the weary Bulls attack that also lost the competition's leading wicket-taker Michael Neser on the morning of day one with an ankle injury.