Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Bulls' Shield final hopes fade as Webster cashes in

Queensland face a mountain to climb if they are to challenge Tasmania in their final-round Sheffield Shield match and clinch second spot from Victoria

AAP & cricket.com.au

15 March 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo