Tasmania and SA settle for draw at rain-soaked Blundstone

Silk and Siddle impress before draw called

Tasmania and South Australia have settled for a draw after rain again hampered proceedings on the final day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at Blundstone Arena.

Play was called off on Saturday afternoon with the Redbacks 0-32 in their second innings, trailing by 30 runs.

A result seemed long odds in any case, after showers wiped out most of day one and much of the play on Friday afternoon.

QUICK SINGLE Fifth ton puts Henry well in the hunt for Ashes squad

After an eye-catching 134 in South Australia's first innings, young opener Henry Hunt navigated the new ball to finish unbeaten on 15.

The 24-year-old put his name forward as an Ashes squad bolter on day two with the gritty century - his second of the season and fifth from 20 first-class matches.

Hunt's lone-hand drives SA to competitive total

Resuming at 8-220, Tigers were bowled out for 282 after an hour of play on day four, with Jordan Silk the last batter out for 58.

He shared an 86-run stand with Peter Siddle (30) - the evergreen veteran out stumped off the part-time spin of SA skipper Travis Head (2-22), who missed out with 14 in his side's first dig of 220.

SA quicks Daniel Worrall, Nathan McAndrew and Liam Scott picked up two wickets each.

SA are second last on the table without a win from three matches, while Tasmania are in fourth position.