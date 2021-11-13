Marsh Sheffield Shield 2021-22

Tasmania and SA settle for draw at rain-soaked Blundstone

Rain spoiled play again on day four of Tasmania’s clash against South Australia in Hobart, and with little chance of a result the captains decided to shake hands early

AAP

13 November 2021, 04:03 PM AEST

