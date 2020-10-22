Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Big Head innings lifts Redbacks out of the mire

A gutsy unbeaten century to skipper Travis Head, who carried his bat on the fourth day, thwarted Tasmania as teams share the points with a draw

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

22 October 2020, 06:42 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

