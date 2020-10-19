Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Tigers on top but Redbacks sting late

An all-round bowling performance put Tasmania in control before the Redbacks snared two late wickets

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

19 October 2020, 06:17 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo