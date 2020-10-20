Paine looking to add to Tasmania's big lead

Tons elude Tassie batsmen, but Tigers build big lead

Australia captain Tim Paine will have a golden opportunity to find form ahead of the Test summer on Wednesday after Tasmania assumed a commanding position at the halfway point of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia.

Ben McDermott (90), Charlie Wakim (83) and Jake Doran (82 not out) all struck half-centuries to help the Tigers extend their first-innings lead to 116.

Paine, who was unbeaten on 22 at the close of play, will be eager to hit top gear ahead of the four-Test series against India after scoring 4 and 10 in his side's season-opening defeat to Queensland last week.

Flying Paine snares a blinder in front of the slips

The wicketkeeper-batter survived a strong lbw shout on 1 off Chadd Sayers before being struck in the midriff on a missed pull shot off Wes Agar, but survived to help Tasmania reach 5-311 at stumps on day two at Karen Rolton Oval.

Paine is captaining the team in the absence of regular skipper and Test teammate Matthew Wade, who is expected to return for their next match.

"Like any batsman, everyone wants to score runs. He's got himself a nice start now so hopefully he can cash in tomorrow," Wakim said of Paine.

"He just brings a lot of professionalism and intensity. He makes a big point about, as soon as we get to the ground from the warm-ups, that's when we're switched on and that feeds into our game.

"He's been great. His leadership skills are obviously exceptional so it's awesome having him here."

QUICK SINGLE Tigers on top but Redbacks sting late

McDermott had earlier thrown his head back in despair after throwing away his chance to bring up his first Shield century in three-and-a-half years (and the second of his career) when he pulled Kane Richardson to square leg during the second day's final session.

It was an unfitting conclusion to a hard-fought innings from the 25-year-old better known for his short-format success, having put on a 154-run stand with Wakim to rescue the Tigers from 3-15 and help them reach a position of relative strength.

The damage would have been far worse for the hosts had it not been for the indefatigable Sayers, who finished the day with the remarkable figures of 24 overs, 14 maidens, 3-21.

His third scalp was his 271st for South Australia, seeing him move into third spot among the state's all-time leading Shield wicket takers ahead of Tim May (270). Only Clarrie Grimmett (504) and Ashley Mallett (344) are now ahead of Sayers.

The day had started in promising fashion for SA, with nightwatchman Nathan Ellis edging to second slip off Sayers to leave Tasmania three wickets down and still 180 runs in arrears.

Wickets tumble as Tigers take upper hand

But in the face of some disciplined Redbacks pace bowling, McDermott and Wakim provided the steady hand the visitors needed in a watchful fourth-wicket partnership.

McDermott, whose 12 international appearances have all come in T20 cricket, scored just five runs from his first 34 balls while the equally cautious Wakim brought up his fifty from 143 balls.

The runs flowed more freely off leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, who returned unflattering figures of 0-129 from 27 overs.

Sayers, on the other hand, proved near-impossible to get away and the paceman was aghast when the pressure he had built on Wakim resulted in an edge with the right-hander on 66, only for keeper Harry Nielsen to put down the simplest of catches.

No one breathed a bigger sigh of relief than Nielsen when Sayers had Wakim, having added a further 17 runs to his tally, edging again and this time finding the safe hands of Callum Ferguson at slip.

QUICK SINGLE Dizzy's first day underlines the challenge ahead

McDermott looked to be gathering steam as he popped Pope over the rope twice in an over but the Redbacks gently applied the brakes over the course of a 10-over period in which he was denied much of the strike and scored just four runs.

McDermott's patience then finally boiled over as he fell into the leg-side trap that had been employed against him for much of his innings.

Paine's arrival was eventful but he grew in confidence along with Doran, who took a sedate 126 balls to reach his half-century but then went on a boundary spree, hitting eight fours in the space of 25 balls before stumps.

South Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Travis Head (c), Callum Ferguson, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Chadd Sayers, Kane Richardson, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope

Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (c, wk), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird