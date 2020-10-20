Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Paine looking to add to Tasmania's big lead

Test skipper to resume on 22 on day three as Tasmania take full control of their match against South Australia

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

20 October 2020, 07:51 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo