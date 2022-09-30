Tigers blitz Bulls to claim back-to-back bonus point wins

Meredith, McDermott fire as Tigers breeze past Bulls

A career-best haul by speedster Riley Meredith and another dominant opening partnership has catapulted Tasmania to back-to-back bonus point victories to open their Marsh Cup season.

After easily accounting for South Australia by eight wickets on Wednesday, the Tigers immediately had hosts Queensland on the back foot at Allan Border Field on Friday after skipper Jordan Silk won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Meredith, who told cricket.com.au during the pre-season he was hopeful of a consistent run of game time after missing England's Hundred competition and a chunk of last summer with a string of "annoying" injuries, struck in just his second over to remove Bulls opener Sam Heazlett, courtesy of another stunning catch by Beau Webster at slip.

Webster reels in another one-handed hanger

The 26-year-old then quick claimed the massive wicket of Marnus Labuschagne lbw for 10 a few overs later and when veteran seamer Jackson Bird – in his first game back since suffering a shoulder injury while playing for Kent in April – removed his Test teammate Usman Khawaja (13), Queensland were in a lot of bother at 3-30 in just the 12th over.

The collapse continued through the middle-order as Matt Renshaw fell to Tom Rogers (3-32) and Jimmy Peirson to left-arm spinner Tom Andrews (1-28), and when Meredith returned for a second spell the Bulls wilted, with seven of the top eight dismissed for less than 14 as they slipped to 8-95.

Meredith destroys Bulls for maiden one-day five-for

The right-armer (5-26 off 10 overs) picked up Michael Neser bowled, Max Bryant (26) leg before and Gurinder Sandhu caught at square-leg to finish with a career-best maiden five-wicket haul in one-day cricket.

Tailenders Xavier Bartlett (23) and Mark Steketee (35no), who smashed experienced quick Peter Siddle for two sixes that sailed over the leg-side fence, were the only Queenslanders to offer any resistance with a 48-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

But Rogers – fresh off his own maiden List A five-wicket haul against the Redbacks on Wednesday – returned to finish off the innings, claiming the last two wickets as Queensland were bowled out for 164 in 44.1 overs.

Tassie openers Ben McDermott and their opening match centurion Caleb Jewell put the result beyond doubt with another aggressive first wicket stand, falling just six runs short of two straight century partnerships to start the season.

The pair latched onto anything wide and overpitched as they raced along at more than six runs per over, and they both clubbed Sandhu (1-43) for a six over mid-wicket as 14 runs came from the 14th over.

McDermott continues red hot start with classy 70

Australian Test leg-spinner Mitch Swepson (0-13) bowled well without reward, beating the bat and extracting significant turn from the AB Field surface.

Sandhu finally conjured the breakthrough when Jewell edged behind to Peirson on 43 (37 balls) but the Bulls simply didn't have enough runs on the board to cause any jitters throughout Tasmania's dangerous batting line-up.

McDermott carried Tasmania within 24 runs of victory before he was dismissed for a fine 70 (83) and despite Silk being bowled for a duck by Neser (2-38), and Mac Wright edging behind four balls later also for no score, wicketkeeper Jake Doran (36no) and Webster (15no) steered the visitors to a comprehensive six-wicket bonus point win with more than 18 overs to spare.

Both states now switch to red-ball mode as they kick off their Marsh Sheffield Shield campaigns with a clash at the same venue starting next Thursday.

Queensland XI: Usman Khawaja (c), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson

Tasmania XI: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran (wk), Jordan Silk (c), Mac Wright, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith