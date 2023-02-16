WNCL 2022-23

Villani epic seals home final for Tigers

Elyse Villani hammered the third-highest ever WNCL score as Tasmania secured a second straight home final in a high-scoring clash against WA in Hobart

Riley Alexander

16 February 2023, 06:50 PM AEST

Riley Alexander

