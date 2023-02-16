Villani epic seals home final for Tigers

Villani hits Tassie record in high-scoring Hobart affair

Tasmania have secured a second consecutive home WNCL final on the back of an epic century from captain Elyse Villani, who carried her bat to 174 not out against a gallant Western Australia in Hobart.

The title-winning skipper from last season was typically expansive as she struck 21 boundaries to record a second ton in her past three games, and her 11th in domestic one-day cricket as Tasmania completed a 31-run win.

That milestone puts her into equal second with Alex Blackwell for WNCL centuries, now only three behind Karen Rolton (14) who sits atop of the list.

It is also now the third-highest score in the competition's history, with Villani eclipsing her own previous top score of 173 to make third sport her own on a Meg Lanning dominated podium.

Highest individual scores in the WNCL (from 1996)

190 – Meg Lanning (VIC) v TAS, 2016

175 - Meg Lanning (VIC) v ACT, 2012

174* - Elyse Villani (TAS) v WA, 2023

173 - Karen Rolton (SA) v WA, 1998

173 - Elyse Villani (VIC) v SA, 2012

170* - Nicole Bolton (VIC) v TAS, 2014

159 - Alyssa Healy (NSW) v TAS, 2016

157 - Alex Blackwell (NSW) v TAS, 2010

156 - Rachael Haynes (NSW) v VIC, 2012

151* - Beth Mooney (WA) v ACT, 2022

151 - Karen Rolton (SA) v QLD, 2005

150 - Jodie Fields (QLD) v TAS, 2013

The 50-over masterclass helped her side post 3-339 – their highest WNCL score ever – and set up victory against a valiant WA side who pushed the hosts, finishing with 9-308 after half-centuries to Maddy Darke and Lisa Griffith.

After having their 172 chased down in less than half the overs on Tuesday, WA this time decided to send the Tigers in at Blundstone Arena.

They may have felt a sense of déjà vu as Tuesday's centurion Lizelle Lee quickly made her way to 21 with five boundaries, however she was brought undone by Ashlee King with Piepa Cleary taking a brilliant catch going back with the flight.

Nicola Carey joined Villani at the crease, with the experienced pair taking it to the WA bowlers.

Masterful Villani records 11th WNCL ton

Carey finished unbeaten on 60 two days ago and appeared intent on using her extended time at the crease today to her advantage, finding the boundary with ease.

The allrounder quickly passed 50, as did Villani, however Carey's edge was found in the 25th over to bring an end to a 116-run partnership, with King making the breakthrough for her second.

Rain interrupted play for around 90 minutes shortly after, but Villani continued her stunning form upon the resumption.

A trademark square drive brought up her ton in the 39th over, but she wasn’t done there as she piled on the pain for WA after reaching her milestone.

A second century in the past three games for Elyse Villani 🙌#WNCL pic.twitter.com/d1mmNADfkP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 16, 2023

Villani's last 41 deliveries yielded 74 runs, combining with wicketkeeper Emma Mannix-Geeves (50 off 55) for a 124-run stand for the third wicket, as she finished unbeaten on 174 after 149 balls.

WA's run chase started positively as captain Chloe Piparo (44) and Darke (70) reached 0-80, before the former top edged Maisy Gibson to short fine leg.

It brought an outstanding season for the WA skipper to an end, with her campaign yielding 513 runs at an average of 51.3.

Griffith (67) and Mathilda Carmichael (37) then tried to keep the required rate under control, but the visitors were eventually overwhelmed by the big target.