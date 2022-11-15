Rain kills Tigers' hopes of final day victory push

For the second match in a row, Tasmania's hopes of pushing for a final day Marsh Sheffield Shield victory has been thwarted by rain in Hobart with their clash with NSW declared a draw.

Victory over NSW would have seen the Tigers jump Queensland and into Shield's top two, but unfortunately for the hosts the last day was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Ahead by 293 and with eight wickets in hand, Tasmania had hoped to declare early on Tuesday and leave NSW to survive a testing final day at Blundstone Arena.

Instead, the sides had to settle for a draw, with the rain only letting up for brief periods in Hobart before the covers were placed back on.

The wet weather also denied Tasmania opener Tim Ward what loomed as a brilliant century, after going to stumps unbeaten on 90 off 71 balls on day three.

Ward stranded on 90no as rain denies rapid ton

Looking to set up the declaration for the Tigers, Ward had taken 20 off one Ben Dwarshuis over as he crunched balls through the off-side at will.

Tasmania's second innings had gone along at a rapid rate, reaching 2-176 in 24 overs on Monday evening before rain killed off their chances.

For NSW, the result marks their worst start to a season in 11 years after going winless through the opening four rounds.

While wet weather has played a part in that scenario with three draws and one loss, NSW have been behind in two of the games that ended in stalemates.

Ward crunches Dwarshuis for five fours in an over

They were placed on the back foot by a Matthew Wade century in Tasmania's first innings of 333, and then fell to 5-74 in reply as Riley Meredith ripped through their top-order with four wickets.

And while they declared 117 runs behind on 7-216 to set up the potential of chasing the game on day four, any hopes of a win were largely extinguished by Ward's knock.

Wade flays NSW attack, dismissed last ball of the day

NSW welcome Western Australia to the SCG next week before facing Victoria at Junction Oval, with those two matches looming as their last chances to secure a win before the BBL break.

Tasmania face Victoria at the MCG beginning next Thursday before returning to Hobart to take on the winless South Australia Redbacks on December 1.