Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Rain kills Tigers' hopes of final day victory push

Tim Ward has been left stranded on 90no as wet weather in Hobart washed out day four of Tasmania's Sheffield Shield clash with NSW, leaving the match drawn and NSW still winless

AAP

15 November 2022, 04:30 PM AEST

