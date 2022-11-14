Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Tigers put the foot down to add to NSW pain

Tasmania look set to consign NSW to their worst start to a Sheffield Shield season in 11 years with a late batting blitz putting them 293 runs ahead at stumps on day three

AAP

14 November 2022, 06:32 PM AEST

