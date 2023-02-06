Tigers win grand final rematch to leapfrog Scorpions

Mannix-Geeves sees Tigers home over Webb-inspired SA

Just as she did in last year's Women's National Cricket League final, Emma Manix-Geeves has today guided the Tasmania Tigers to victory over the South Australia Scorpions as she remained unbeaten in a brilliant chase.

Proving her maiden century against SA in the 2021-22 WNCL decider was no fluke, Manix-Geeves showed her class at Blundstone Arena with 59 off 75, hitting the winning runs with a beautiful drive down the ground.

Composed Manix-Geeves steers Tigers to crucial victory

The wicketkeeper-batter came to the middle with just over 100 required for victory, but two quick dismissals of set batters Lizelle Lee and Nicola Carey saw the responsibility fall on her shoulders.

Yet the 22-year-old was more than up to the task, not hiding away from the challenge as she played aggressively and innovatively.

The Tigers passed SA's total of 6-244 with one over to spare, handing the visitors their first loss of the season and leapfrogging them on the ladder in the process, rubbing salt into the Scorpions' wounds who were looking to avenge the grand final loss from March last year.

After the home side won the toss and opted to field, Scorpions opener Emma de Broughe was dominant in an opening stand with Bridget Patterson, as the latter fell for just six with 41 on the board.

Josie Dooley (5) also came and went cheaply as Carey held onto a sharp catch at mid-wicket, but the momentum of the game changed when Courtney Webb replaced her in the middle.

Webb combined strongly with de Broughe for a 56-run partnership, as the pair found the boundary regularly courtesy of a rapid Blundstone Arena outfield.

The Scorpions opener appeared to be on her way to another fifty before she was brilliantly bowled by Maisy Gibson for 48.

Webb continued on however, and after desperately scrambling to get into her crease in a mix up with Annie O'Neil (25 off 15), the number four brought up back-to-back centuries.

Lee blasts two sixes in classy 77

It brings her season total to 405, second only to Ellyse Perry, with the star Victorian in a league of her own with 435 runs at 109 from just six innings.

Madeline Penna (27) also provided support as the Scorpions reached 244 after 50 overs.

Jemma Barsby struck first in the second innings as Tigers skipper Elyse Villani (9) was eventually given out lbw, with the umpire taking his time to raise the finger.

Lee and Carey then combined for a 100-run partnership for the second wicket, with the experienced pair belting the ball to all parts of the ground.

Lee (77 off 88) struck two sixes in quick succession and looked destined to joined Webb as a centurion in the match, however she too was hit on the pads as Kate Peterson this time picked up the crucial wicket.

Wonderful Webb hits second straight century

Carey appeared unfazed and reached her fifty shortly after, however was brought undone 10 runs later when she was deceived by Amanda-Jade Wellington as Josie Dooley completed a simple stumping.

Wellington turned the game on its head when she removed Naomi Stalenberg just three balls later, Dooley this time holding onto a sharp catch as the Scorpions' hopes lifted with the dual-wicket over.

But Manix-Geeves kept her composure to steer the home side to victory, with the knock a welcome return to form for the young star after scores of 1 and 0 in her previous two innings.

The two sides meet again on Wednesday in a game that will have significant ramifications on the make-up of the top two.