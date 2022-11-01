Hailstorms, Dean deny Tigers on frustrating final day

Two Hobart hailstorms and firm resistance from Victoria's top order have combined to deny Tasmania back-to-back Marsh Sheffield Shield wins.

After resuming at 1-44 on the final day and still needing another 140 to make Tasmania bat again, Victoria made clear their plan to bat through the final day at Blundstone Arena.

But they needed to face just 45.5 overs, as heavy rain and hail stopped play early in the middle session with Victoria 1-113.

The rain eventually subsided as an early tea was called, but 12 minutes after the players returned more heavy hail hit with Victoria 1-122.

An incredible sight followed as the playing surface was blanketed in white hail stones as ground staff raced to get the covers down and both captains agreed to a draw.

Victoria opener Travis Dean denied Tasmania with a 200-ball knock // Getty

Opener Travis Dean offered the most resistance for Victoria, soaking up 200 balls for his 70 not out.

His innings included a 45-over stand that netted 80 runs with nightwatchman Mitchell Perry, who was unbeaten on 28 from 142 balls.

Victoria were in the box seat after the opening two days thanks to an unbeaten century from debutant Ashley Chandrasinghe that allowed them to declare at 7-351.

But Jordan Silk's quickfire 154 from 161 balls helped Tasmania take a mammoth 184-run first-innings lead.

That gave the Tigers a shot at a second straight win after toppling South Australia a fortnight ago, but any hopes of a win were quickly extinguished on Tuesday.

The result marks Victoria's third straight draw to start the season, after they were denied by Western Australia and South Australia in the opening rounds.

Tasmania have moved to the top of the Sheffield Shield table with two matches still to be completed in round three and next face NSW at the same venue beginning next Saturday.

Victoria travel to Brisbane to face Queensland at Allan Border Field next Thursday still searching for their first result of the season.