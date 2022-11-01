Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hailstorms, Dean deny Tigers on frustrating final day

Victoria have held on for a third straight Sheffield Shield draw against Tasmania as heavy rain and hail washed away large parts of the final day in Hobart

1 November 2022, 04:09 PM AEST

