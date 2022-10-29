Tigers take momentum after Handscomb run glut continues

Tigers buoyed by late strikes after skipper, debutant's stand

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb has continued his sensational early season form but his wicket in the dying stages provided Tasmania a much-needed spark on a slow-moving day one at Blundstone Arena.

The Victorian skipper has now reached 518 runs at 172.66 in just four innings this Marsh Sheffield Shield season, following his marathon 281 not out in last week's draw with Western Australia.

The Shield's 2021-22 leading run-scorer (with 697) also scored 132 in the opening match of the season against South Australia, with the 31-year-old's run glut placing him firmly in the frame for a Test recall this summer.

Handscomb was ably supported by debutant Ashley Chandrasinghe, who ground out a maiden half century from 194 balls against a Test quality attack as the pair put on 157 for the second wicket as Victoria reached 4-216 at stumps.

Handscomb narrowly misses third straight ton with fine 95

Tigers speedster Riley Meredith (2-36) broke through the defences of Handscomb (95) with just 21 balls remaining in the day and repeated the feat to nightwatchman Mitch Perry (0) in the penultimate over to give the hosts the momentum heading into day two.

Chandrasinghe, who was unbeaten on 63 (from 239 balls) at stumps, was awarded a rookie contract in May and earned his opportunity by banging the door down in the Toyota Second XI competition and Victorian Premier Cricket for Casey-South Melbourne last season.

The 20-year-old amassed 423 second XI runs at an average of 84.60 in 2021-22 and backed that up with 110 against NSW in September to also start this season as he finished the previous one.

He hardly looked flustered facing veteran quicks Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird, and the express pace of Meredith as he got off the mark with a quick single first ball before taking another 49 to score his next runs from a nicely timed off drive for four.

It was a frustrating day for Tasmania who claimed two wickets on the stroke of lunch but the went without another breakthrough for 65 overs after skipper Jordan Silk won the toss under grey skies in Hobart and opted to send the visitors in.

Meredith's late double blow gives Tasmania momentum

The Tigers dropped at least two catches throughout the day, including Chadrasinghe on 11, with players also forced from the field multiple times as brief rain squalls swept across Hobart's eastern shore.

The in-form Marcus Harris opened alongside Travis Dean for the first time this season after the latter was recalled with Will Pucovski announcing during the week that he was taking a break from the game for personal reasons.

The pair were watchful early against Tasmania's experienced new ball attack before expanding their approach in the second hour of the day as Harris (35) struck several glorious drives to the fence.

QUICK SINGLE Pucovski taking indefinite mental health break

But that brought their downfall just before lunch with Siddle (2-43) dismissing both openers in the space of 11 balls to leave the visitors 2-53 at the main break.

Chandrasinghe earned his call up with allrounder Will Sutherland rested from this weekend's fixture, while the Vics brought back fringe Australian quick Scott Boland after he missed their last match due to workload management.

Emerging allrounder Fergus O'Neill was also recalled with spinners Todd Murphy and Ruwantha Kellapotha missing out in what is traditionally pace friendly conditions at Blundstone Arena.

Tasmania recalled Meredith in place of Sam Rainbird after the former was also left out of their seven-wicket win over South Australia last week due to workload management.