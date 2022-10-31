Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Skipper leads from the front as Tigers dominate Victoria

Tasmania captain Jordan Silk has produced a career-best knock to give the Tigers a commanding 140-run lead over Victoria at stumps on day three in Hobart

AAP

31 October 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

