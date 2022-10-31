Skipper leads from the front as Tigers dominate Victoria

Tassie torments Vics bowling unit with massive total

A career-best innings from Tasmanian skipper Jordan Silk has sped Tasmania past Victoria's first-innings total on day three of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash in Hobart.

At stumps, slow-and-steady Victoria were 1-44 after the dangerous Marcus Harris was bowled for 14 five overs before the close of play by a sizzling delivery from speedster Riley Meredith, who repeated his effort from day one by breaking through late in the piece.

Earlier, Silk (154no from 161 balls) produced the definition of a captain's knock to guide his team to a mammoth total of 535 all out.

Silk arrived at the crease in the first session after reigning Bradman Young Cricketer Tim Ward (91), narrowly missed out on his second first-class century when he slashed hard at a wide delivery from Cameron McClure but only edged through to wicketkeeper Sam Harper.

Silk started patiently, but with time seeping out of the match he went into overdrive after lunch.

He brought up his half-century with a six over deep mid-wicket and a four past third man in consecutive balls, but the fun wasn't over there.

Once the Tasmanians passed Victoria's first innings total of 7(dec)-351 about an hour after lunch, Silk and Jarrod Freeman went into party mode to send the run rate skyward.

The pair brought up their 100-run partnership 10 minutes before tea but Freeman (57 runs off just 48 deliveries) was caught at long on by Mitchell Perry on the last ball of the session.

The wicket was the first of the match for Ashes hero Scott Boland, who had been the only Victorian bowler without a scalp to that point.

He wasn't the only bowler struggling to scupper the Tasmanian juggernaut, though.

Rather than contemplate declaring once he reached his ninth first-class century and first as Tassie skipper, Silk kept his foot on the accelerator to finish his innings unbeaten, having struck nine fours and five sixes.

Former Test captain Tim Paine had managed only two runs in his previous knock for the Tigers but was important with a quick-fire 24 runs from 25 balls as Tasmania made their intentions known.

Victoria's first innings was built largely on a century from debutant Ashley Chandrasinghe (119 not out), who announced himself with a mature display at the crease across the first two days.