Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Brilliant Bancroft puts WA on verge of Shield final

Western Australia are on the cusp of a crushing Sheffield Shield win over Tasmania after Cameron Bancroft hit his fourth century of the season

AAP

23 February 2023, 06:30 PM AEST

