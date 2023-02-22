All-round WA dominate Tasmania on day two

Tigers wilt as WA assert dominance in Hobart

Western Australia have moved closer to guaranteeing their spot in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final after a dominant day two with bat and ball against Tasmania in Hobart.

WA took wickets with regularity to dismiss Tasmania for just 169 in just over two sessions at Blundstone Arena on Wednesday.

Boasting a 131-run first innings lead, the visitors then extended the margin to 223 by reaching 1-92 at stumps.

Cameron Bancroft turned around a rare failure on day one by posting an unbeaten 50 as he went past recalled Test batter Peter Handscomb at the top of the Shield's run-scorers tally for the season.

Bancroft takes Shield record five catches in an innings

Fellow opener Sam Whiteman was the only wicket to fall – dismissed by Nathan Ellis – with Teague Wyllie ending the day on 10no.

Bancroft also enjoyed a remarkable day in the field, taking five catches at slip as he equalled the competition's all-time record for a non-wicketkeeper in an innings.

Ladder-leaders WA had six wicket-takers in a strong all-round performance with Charlie Stobo's 3-45 topping the bowling figures.

Tasmania's top-order had few answers to the persistent accuracy of Joel Paris (2-41) and Matthew Kelly (2-30) and faced disaster at 6-74.

Easy-on-the-eye Inglis hits fourth first-class ton

Jordan Silk (45) and Beau Webster (52) lifted the home side past the follow-on but Tasmania's last four wickets added just 17.

With four wins from seven outings WA will shore up a ticket to next month's final with victory in Hobart.