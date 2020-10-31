Wade, McDermott keep Tigers in the hunt

Matthew Wade posted a timely half-century for the Tigers while young gun Cameron Green made a successful return to bowling as Tasmania held the edge in their Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia.

Wade, playing in his first Shield game of the season, scored 83 to help the Tigers to 5-273 at stumps on day two chasing WA's 302.

While Australia head coach Justin Langer and national selector Trevor Hohns have said the Test team is settled following an unbeaten 2019-20 summer, Wade would have been pleased to put a score on the board as Test aspirants around the country have been piling on the runs.

Victoria's dynamic duo bat all day to set new records

The left-hander opted out of the first two Shield rounds to spend valuable time with his young family, and while he was scratchy at times during his 159-ball stay, he spent valuable time at the crease ahead of the first Vodafone Test against India, starting December 17 in Adelaide.

Batting at No.3, the Test incumbent was well supported in a 135-run partnership with Ben McDermott (83 not out) before he was stumped by Josh Inglis off the bowling of Ashton Agar (1-46).

Earlier, outstanding young talent Green picked up a wicket in just his third over, having Jordan Silk (17) caught off a rising delivery in the gully.

Green gets an early wicket with vicious lifter

Recently selected primarily as a batsman in his first senior Australian squad to play India in limited overs formats next month, the allrounder hadn't bowled in a year because of back problems.

Eased back into action with the ball, Green bowled eight overs for the day and finished with 1-15.

Charlie Wakim (43) was the first batsman to go on Saturday, caught behind by Josh Inglis off the bowling of Aaron Hardie (2-43).

Hardie had his second wicket when Jake Doran (12) was caught at short extra cover by Cameron Bancroft while Australian captain Tim Paine (12) was bowled by Lance Morris just before stumps.