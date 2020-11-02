Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Tasmania, Western Australia contest ends in stalemate

Shaun Marsh added some fireworks but another half-century to Test incumbent Matthew Wade steered Tasmania to safety on the final day

AAP & Cricket Network

2 November 2020, 07:05 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo