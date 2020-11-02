Tasmania, Western Australia contest ends in stalemate

Tasmania hold nerve to claim draw against WA

A belligerent Shaun Marsh provided some last day entertainment but it wasn't enough to ensure a result in the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Tasmania.

When stumps were called early on the final day, Tasmania were 2-117 after having been set an improbable 307 to win in less than two sessions.

Marsh pumps accelerator for fourth-day flyer

Test incumbent Matthew Wade (57) and Ben McDermott (28) were the unbeaten Tigers batsman.

A draw always appeared the most likely result after WA started the day at 0-232 with a 102-run lead, but there were a few twists along the way at Adelaide's Gladys Elphick Park.

With Cameron Bancroft (104) and Sam Whiteman (118) dismissed early, it raised hopes Tasmania could rattle through the WA order.

But a snappy 76-run partnership from 88 balls between Marsh (88) and Cameron Green (36) put paid to thoughts of a quick clean up.

Bancroft makes timely return to form with Shield century

Marsh only ramped things up from there, his bruising knock coming off just 74-balls and including 21 runs off one Jake Doran over.

It followed his century in the first innings.

WA declared at 5-436 before Tasmania lost the early wicket of Jordan Silk (1) to new Australia limited overs squad selection Green (1-21)

White-hot Whiteman adds second ton of Shield season

Opener Charlie Wakim (28) was then bowled by Matthew Kelly (1-10) before the Tigers effectively gave up any thoughts of a run chase.

Wakim said an inability to get more WA wickets after the good morning start on Monday made getting a result tough.

"The first two wickets came pretty quickly and we thought it was all going well," he said.

"But they blocked it well and it was just hard to break the defence when they put a partnership together."

WA XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Lance Morris.

Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (wk), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird