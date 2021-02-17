WNCL 2021

Tigers thrash reigning champions in Hobart

Nicola Carey, Belinda Vakarewa and Sasha Moloney star as Tasmania's unbeaten run continues

Laura Jolly

17 February 2021, 04:12 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo