ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Rain cruels Thailand's hopes of maiden Cup win

Nattakan Chantam posts country's first World Cup half-century as tournament's feel-good story wins more fans despite being denied shot at history

AAP & Cricket Network

3 March 2020, 08:48 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo