Rain cruels Thailand's hopes of maiden Cup win

Thailand have been denied a shot at history after their women's Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan washed out by Sydney's rain.

In pursuit of their first victory in their maiden World Cup, Thailand made 3-150 from their 20 overs, hitting more boundaries (23) than they had in their three prior games (17), before rain set in at Sydney Showground.

The wet weather remained for the next two hours, washing out any chance of a result before the game was abandoned.

Thailand have been a feel-good story of the World Cup, after becoming the first team from south-east Asia to qualify for the tournament.

In their last game of the competition, Nattakan Chantam top scored with 56 while her opening partner Nattaya Boochatham hit 44.

Chantam's 50-ball knock was her country's first ever half-century at a World Cup, hitting 10 boundaries before being caught and bowled by Pakistan opening bowler Diana Baig.

Being denied a chance to register their maiden win couldn't dent their spirit, launching into an impromptu dance-off on the sidelines.

#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0wx0Nbzxuy During the rain delay, Thailand kept the fans entertained on the big screen with an impromptu dance-off 🕺 Thank you for being part of #TheBigDance March 3, 2020

The side have brought a unique attitude to elite cricket, bowing to the crowd, ground staff and umpires in a show of respect.

"It's a game we want people to remember us by," Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch said.

"Obviously we're very disappointed with the result because we can't control the rain. But we're really happy with how we controlled the innings and built the innings.

"We really made a statement of how we can play."

Having only played their first international match in 2007, Thailand won the Asian Cricket Council's championship in 2013 before qualifying for the World Cup for the first time this year.

They won 17 consecutive games across 2018 and 2019 against the likes of Nepal, China, Ireland and Scotland.

Most of the players have softball backgrounds and did not grow up playing cricket.

