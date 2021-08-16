David continues purple patch with another century

Australian-Singaporean batsman Tim David has smashed his second hundred in less than a week to steer Surrey into the semi-finals of England's domestic one-day cup.

David, who has played international cricket for Singapore but has ambitions to play for Australia where he was brought up, slammed a 67-ball century at The Oval as Surrey beat Gloucestershire by five wickets.

Having signed a last-minute deal with Surrey in June after the club lost several players to injury and international selection, David had a highest score of just 13 a week ago.

He's since peeled off scores of 140no from just 70 balls, 52no from 38 balls and Sunday's knock of 102no from 73 deliveries.

He now has 337 runs in the tournament at 84.25 with an extraordinary strike rate of 152.48.

Chasing 243 to win, Surrey were 2-24 and had lost Test batters Ollie Pope and Mark Stoneman when David arrived in the middle and quickly shifted the momentum of the game.

David struck 11 fours and five sixes // Getty

By the time he was run out in the 34th over, he had steered Surrey to 4-194 and within striking distance of victory.

The 25-year-old also picked up 2-32 from eight overs with his off-spin.

David grew up in Perth and despite representing Singapore, where he was born, dreams of playing international cricket for Australia.

"Of course, I have the ambition to play for Australia," he told ESPNcricinfo in June.

"If that opportunity comes up, then I would love to take that. But, at the moment, I am happy playing for Singapore. There are some very important tournaments coming up and it's been an important part of my development so far, and I am looking forward to being a part of it going forward."

David picked up two wickets with his off-spin // Getty

The powerful right-hander enjoyed a breakout KFC BBL campaign with the Hobart Hurricanes last Australian summer and impressed again in the recent Pakistan Super League slamming 180 runs at a strike rate of 166.

It's understood he will look to head to the Caribbean Premier League after his stint with Surrey.

Contracted with the Hurricanes again this season, he does not have a deal with any state team, although he could work his way onto a contract list through selection.

Surrey will face Durham on Tuesday for a place in the final at Trent Bridge on Thursday.