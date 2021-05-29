County Championship 2021

Head stumbles again as batters struggle in county action

Travis Head completes a double of 0 and 1 against Northamptonshire as Sean Abbott makes an impact with the bat on debut for Surrey

29 May 2021, 07:34 AM AEST

