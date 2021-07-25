Aussie men and women impress in The Hundred

D'Arcy Short led the Trent Rockets to a crushing victory as a number of Aussies took part in England's new Hundred competition overnight.

Chasing only 127 set by the Southern Brave, the Rockets stumbled early in their chase, losing Alex Hales for a first-ball duck.

However Short (51no off 41) continued his good form shown with Hampshire in the T20 Blast and together with Dawid Malan (62no off 43) cruised to the target.

The Australian bowling contingent impressed in the women's fixture between the sides too.

Sammy-Jo Johnson (1-13 off 15 balls) and Heather Graham (0-11 off 10 balls) gave nothing away for the Rockets as the Brave managed 5-133 off their 100 balls.

Sammy-Jo Johnson celebrates her first wicket for the Trent Rockets // Getty

But that would prove to be more than enough for the Brave as Amanda-Jade Wellington delivered the most economical performance of the tournament so far.

The leg-spinner conceded only 10 runs from her allocated 20 deliveries and while she didn’t take a wicket, she delivered 11 dot balls.

Graham made 24 off 17 in the chase but fell off the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Meanwhile, Georgia Redmayne and Piepa Cleary both debuted for the Welsh Fire in their loss to the Northern Superchargers.

Redmayne made 16 off 17 balls at No.4 while Cleary was the Fire's most economical bowler, taking 1-14 off 15 balls.

QUICK SINGLE Cleary follows her heart in search of a fresh start

However, the Superchargers breezed to the target of 131 thanks largely to Indian international Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 92 off 43 balls.

Chris Lynn was the only Australian on display when the men's Superchargers took to the field, managing 11 off 11 in their loss to the Fire.