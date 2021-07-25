The Women's Hundred 2021

Aussie men and women impress in The Hundred

D'Arcy Short and Amanda-Jade Wellington impress on the opening weekend of The Hundred

Josh Schonafinger

25 July 2021, 05:40 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo