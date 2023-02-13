Australia v England ODIs - U19 Men

Dixon destroys England with brutal six-hitting display

Victorian opener Harry Dixon launched nine sixes - six of them after his century - as the Aussie U19s routed their English opposition by 119 runs

Josh Schonafinger at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

13 February 2023, 07:05 PM AEST

@joshschon

