Dixon destroys England with brutal six-hitting display

A breathtaking innings from opener Harry Dixon has launched Australia Under 19s to a commanding win over England Under 19s in their first 50-over clash.

After both sides took a victory in the pair of four-day matches that began the multi-format series, Dixon's six-laden knock set up a 119-run win for the hosts at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The powerful left-hander, who hails from St Kilda Cricket Club in Victoria, cleared the rope nine times on his way to a brutal 148 off 125 balls.

Dixon unleashed after reaching his century off 104 balls, clubbing six sixes once into three figures including one that landed on the roof of the ground's curators' office, prompting a replacement ball to be requested.

Harry Dixon launched nine sixes and 12 boundaries in his 148 // Brody Grogan

It was far from a lone hand for the Aussies though, with Dixon well supported by skipper Joel Davies (45) and wicketkeeper Lachlan Aitken (40).

Dixon's dismissal in the 43rd over was only temporary relief for the travelling side as allrounders Will Salzmann (41no off 25) and Tom Balkin (25no off 18) raised the total to 6-349.

Speaking to cricket.com.au after the match, Dixon admitted the sticky conditions – the mercury hit 33C with high humidity – was a challenge compared to the cooler climate he is used to.

"It's ridiculously hot up here. Very humid as well, it gets a bit sweaty so you have to change gloves more," Dixon said after Australia's win.

"And there's just sweat dripping from your helmet 24/7."

Any discomfort he was feeling wasn’t showing, with the Victorian taking a particular liking to the bowling of Yousef Majid, off whom he hit three consecutive sixes in the 39th over.

Dixon's 148 is the sixth-highest score in an 'Under 19 ODI' for Australia, slotting in behind the likes of Theo Doropoulos (179no), Cameron White (156no) and Nathan McSweeney (156).

"It was a bit slow at the start. The plan was to put away the bad ball, nothing too extravagant, just turn the strike over," Dixon said.

"(After reaching the hundred) the mindset changed. I was seeing them well so I might as well take advantage of it.

"It was good for it to come off in the end."

Facing such a daunting total, the England batters had no option but to come out and take the game on and after seven overs had already reached 50, but had lost three wickets.

Captain Ben McKinney, who had success with the bat in the four-day matches, looked sharp but his stay of 21 off 14 balls was all too brief.

Regular wickets for Australia ensured England never threatened their total and were bowled out after exactly 40 overs.

Davies provided yet another highlight in the field, taking a spectacular diving catch near the boundary rope after running back from mid-on to end the innings of England's top-scorer, Charlie Tear.

The series continues at the same venue on Wednesday, with two more 50-over matches and one T20 to play.